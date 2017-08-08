Marc Sallinger (Photo: WBIR)

Hello Knoxville! I’m so excited to be reporting in East Tennessee and helping to tell the stories of our community.



Born and raised in Denver, CO, I love to mountain bike, ski, hike, and travel. Ever since I was a young boy, I knew I wanted to be a reporter. I would spend hours looking out through my bedroom window to see if I could spot anything that I could film and send to the local television station. The day I finally got my video on-air was the day I realized I wanted to spend the rest of my life telling others stories.



I moved to Knoxville in June of 2017 from Los Angeles, CA where I went to school at the University of Southern California. During college, I interned for 60 Minutes and the TODAY Show in New York, CBS Evening News in Washington D.C, NBC Nightly News in Los Angeles and KCNC in Denver. Those opportunities helped me learn from some of the best in the country how to tell others the stories that matter to them.



Here are some fun facts about myself to help you get to know me:

My first words as a child were in Catalan. My mom is from Spain, so I learned to communicate with my family there from a very young age.

My Dad, Mom and Grandfather are also journalists

My favorite southern food is chicken and waffles. Can’t beat the meals I’ve gotten here in Knoxville!

If you want to learn more about me, feel free to reach out!



Email: msallinger@wbir.com

Phone: 865-640-2840

Twitter: @marcsallinger

Facebook: Marc Sallinger WBIR

