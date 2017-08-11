Sean Franklin (Photo: WBIR)

I joined the WBIR team in June of 2017.

I went to school at the University of Tennessee (Go Vols!), so taking a job here is like coming back home for me.

I started my career in Macon, Georgia at 41NBC. I started as a reporter, then anchored the morning show, then eventually became an evening anchor. I also reported throughout my nearly four years there. I definitely “cut my teeth” in the TV business there. I learned a lot about what it means to tell a great story, and how to work as a team. My best memories are doing countless food interviews for the morning show, and meeting someone new almost every day.

I studied Journalism and Electronic Media at UT, and earned my degree with a concentration in Broadcast News in May of 2013. Some of my best learning experiences came from interning at WVLT here in Knoxville. I learned what it takes to be a successful TV reporter. I also worked at the Knoxville News Sentinel in the sports department.

I eventually began working the assignment desk on the weekends at channel 8, which led to my job in Macon.

I’m originally from Marietta, Georgia, and I’m happy to call East Tennessee home. So the Tennessee summer humidity doesn’t get to me too much—I’m used to Georgia’s soupy summer weather.

I like hanging out with friends, playing guitar and taking photos in my spare time. You can catch me playing some pickup basketball at the YMCA downtown sometimes as well.

If you have a good story idea, email me at sfranklin@wbir.com, or reach out on Twitter, @SeanWBIR.

