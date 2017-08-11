Stephanie Haines (Photo: WBIR)

I joined the WBIR team in July 2017 as a multimedia journalist. I am excited to call East Tennessee my new home!

I was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs. I got my undergraduate degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 2015.

My first TV job was at WJFW, the NBC affiliate in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. It’s nicknamed “the Northwoods,” and it’s just south of the Upper Peninsula. I am looking forward to some mild Tennessee winters!

At WJFW I got to cover a unique variety of stories—from trials and tragedies to stories that highlight “the spirit of the North,” like snowmobile derbies and hunting seasons. I got to fly on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, an organization that brings veterans from northern Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. I also anchored the weekend news for a while and then the 10pm weekday news.

In college, I interned in Washington, D.C., and the ABC News Investigative Unit. I also reported for the Daily Northwestern and the Medill Justice Project, which investigates potentially wrongful convictions.

