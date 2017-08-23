Damaged Suitcase? Study Says, Good Luck Getting Your Money Back

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Chief Ranger: Teen who survived 11 days in the…Aug 22, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
Employee charged with buying electronics, purses…Aug 23, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
Dollywood to close River Battle ride in early SeptemberAug 23, 2017, 3:38 p.m.