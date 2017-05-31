Don't Use Your Pet's Name as Your Password Unless It's Complicated

When it comes to choosing a password, a lot of us pick a special date and a pet's name, but that's easy to hack. Use a more complicated name based on one of these pets! Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.

WBIR 8:43 AM. EDT May 31, 2017

