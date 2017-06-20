Angelos Angelou (Photo: KVUE)

President Donald Trump's promise to "Put America First" by re-negotiating key trade deals has created some anxiety in Austin, according to economist Angelos Angelou.

Angelou said the city has a vibrant export sector that could feel the effects of any new deals. He gave KVUE News some numbers from the International Trade Administration for the Austin-Round Rock area, showing Austin exported a $10 billion worth of goods in 2015, and exports have grown by 69 percent since 2009.

Austin's top export sector was computer and electronics, making up 58 percent of all of our exports -- mostly to Asian countries.

"For our exports to Asia, it's mostly the opportunity costs, definitely we had an opportunity to be a part of the Trans-Atlantic Pacific Trade deal, and we dropped out of that, so China now doing their own trade agreement with all the nations in Asia,” said Angelos Angelou, founder of Angelou Economics.

There are more than 65,000 jobs in Austin's export sector. Taiwan was Austin's top foreign market, followed by Japan, China, Malaysia and South Korea.

Trump voiced his plans to impose higher taxes on imports to create more jobs, but experts said this could in turn affect our exports. KVUE News asked Angelou what President Trump could be hoping to accomplish with the new trade deals.

"Overwhelm your opponent with so many threats, which is obviously already disruptive in trade and creates an uncertain environment for businesses, where the opponent might take any kind of deal,” he said, “But we don't know that if would work, but I suspect that might be why he's taking all of this to the media, and not the negotiating table."

Angelou said the U.S. may get better terms in trade deals, but nobody really knows, because the negotiations haven't taken place yet. He said there should be more information about how our city could be impacted by mid-summer.

Trump's tough stance on trade agreements has affected our deals with Mexico. Angelou said American exports to Mexico are 40 percent more expensive now than they were before the president's announcement of renegotiating NAFTA.

