Harper Beckham's Buckingham Palace Princess Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

David and Victoria Beckham showed pictures of their little princess Harper having a birthday party at Buckingham palace with a real Princess Eugenia. Now he is trying to placate the situation by calling it a 'tea party'. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.

WBIR 8:38 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories