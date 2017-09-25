How Much Money You Could Save By Buying Your Holiday Plane Tickets Now
It may feel far away, but it's time to get ready for the busy holiday travel season! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) tells you how much you could save by booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights now!
WBIR 11:17 AM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Jury selection begins in Tyler Enix trialSep 22, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Nashville church shooting: Masked gunman kills…Sep 24, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
-
Deputies investigating body found in Roane CountySep 25, 2017, 10:48 a.m.