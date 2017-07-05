Kendall Jenner's Dermatologist Says Showering Differently Can Help 'Bacne'

Kendall Jenner's dermatologist, Christie Kidd says that a different showering technique can help get rid of 'bacne.' Buzz 60's Natasha Abellard (@NatashaAbellard)has more.

WBIR 3:02 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories