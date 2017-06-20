WBIR
Chris Blue to perform on PBS 4th of July special

It was a huge night for Chris Blue. Leslie Ackerson and Kendall Morris documented his victory on the big night. May 23, 2017

June 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - Knoxville's Chris Blue will be one of the featured performers on PBS's Fourth of July special.

"The Voice" winner will join The Blues Brothers, the Beach Boys, and Trace Adkins on stage for A Capitol Fourth celebration, broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Independence Day. 

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in person to watch the concerts and fireworks in Washington, DC, with millions watching from home.

You can watch on East Tennessee PBS from 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

 

