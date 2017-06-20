Chris Blue to perform on PBS 4th of July special

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219A -- Pictured: Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

WASHINGTON, DC - Knoxville's Chris Blue will be one of the featured performers on PBS's Fourth of July special.

"The Voice" winner will join The Blues Brothers, the Beach Boys, and Trace Adkins on stage for A Capitol Fourth celebration, broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Independence Day.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in person to watch the concerts and fireworks in Washington, DC, with millions watching from home.

You can watch on East Tennessee PBS from 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

© 2017 WBIR.COM