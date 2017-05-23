TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice
-
Norris Dam water spilled after record rain
-
KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft
-
Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round
-
New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May
-
Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Park announces synchronous firefly dates
-
Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
More Stories
-
From final spot to first place: Chris Blue wins The VoiceMay 23, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
-
Man shot, killed in South Knox after confrontation…May 23, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
Two detained for questioning in Chickamauga slayingMay 23, 2017, 6:10 p.m.