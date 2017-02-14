Daniel Tosh brings comedy act to Knoxville on April 21

Comedian Daniel Tosh performs on Comedy Central's “Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts” at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco on June 12, 2010. (Photo: Phil McCarten, Picture Group, Comedy Central, 2010 Comedy Central)

KNOXVILLE - Comedy Central’s Daniel Tosh will perform a standup act at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on April 21.

Tickets for the general public to see the “Tosh.0” host go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Individual ticket prices range from $50-$81, plus fees.

Fans can purchase tickets at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum box office, the outlets for Knoxville Tickets, online at Knoxville Tickets’ website or by telephone at (865)656-4444. The toll-free number is (877)995-9961.

Tosh, 41, is visiting 20 college campuses from April 14 to May 7.

the https://t.co/ogpbSPJsW8 on campus dates are up! everyone is welcome!!! https://t.co/Pm1zrxlZMH — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 8, 2017

Student tickets go on sale Wednesday, according to Comedy Central's website.

Season nine of “Tosh.0” airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. The new season began on Feb. 7.

(© 2017 WBIR)