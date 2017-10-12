10 About Town 10/12-10/15

Head downtown on Friday for the final night of "Movies on Market Square". "Hocus Pocus" begins at dusk. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. It's all free.
The Knoxville Downtown Sertoma Club will host their annual Oktoberfest Reverse Raffle Fundraiser on Friday. There will be live music, food and drinks at The Foundry in World's Fair Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the proceeds benefit the Sertoma Club's charities.
The Three Rivers Rambler will hold an "All Hallow's Eve Special" ride on Friday. There will be spooky decorations, special effects, festive treats and more. Costumes are encouraged. The train will depart from its University Commons station at 6:13 p.m.
Cherokee Caverns will host the Secret City Cyphers on Friday. There will be an Open Mic for other performers and pizza will be served. Look out for some spooky giveaways and surprises. It starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 at the door.
The Knoxville Ice Bears will take on the Macon Mayhem in an exhibition game on Friday. Puck drops at 7:35 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Head to the Tennessee Theatre for the "Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles" on Friday. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform some of their greatest hits. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets range in price.
Visit Ijams Nature Center on Saturday for a family-friendly autumn hike. There will be sessions at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can register online or by phone.
Head to Downtown Sevierville for the Bruce Street Brewfest on Saturday. There will be more than 40 local home and professional brewers, food trucks and more. The event is 21 and over and tickets are $30. It lasts from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Muse Knoxville will host "Steam in the City" on Saturday. People of all ages are encouraged to compete in robotics competitions, enjoy live science demonstrations and more. It's happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Market Square. It's all free.
The McClung Museum will celebrate Archaeology Day on Sunday. There will be educational programs, panel discussions and more. It starts at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The Barefoot Benefit 5K and Fall Festival is on Sunday at Sequoyah Hills Park. Registration begins at noon and the race starts at 2 p.m. It is optional to run barefoot. Tickets range in price. You can find more information here.
The Arts and Culture Alliance will host the annual "Dinner on the Bridge" on Sunday. Spend an evening on the Gay Street Bridge with cocktails, dinner, music and more. Proceeds will benefit the Arts and Heritage Fund. You can find more information here.
The Rocky Top Craft Show is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. There will be more than 100 craft vendors and live bluegrass music. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Boo! At the Zoo returns this weekend. Take your kids to Zoo Knoxville for some candy, decorations and games with animals. Tickets are $9. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. each night. Children under 4 are free.
