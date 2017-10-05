10 About Town 10/5-10/8

WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge will have a temporary NASA exhibit Thursday through Sunday. There will be scaled models of spacecraft, virtual reality experiences, moon rocks and more. WonderWorks is open from 9 a.m. to midnight.
It's the First Friday of the month. Head downtown to enjoy shops, restaurants and lots of live entertainment. All the fun starts at 5 p.m.
"Movies on Market Square" continues on Friday. "Wall-E" begins at dusk. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. That event is free.
The Fanboy Expo runs Friday through Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center. Stop by to shop at booths, meet celebrities and more. The floor opens on Friday at 4 p.m. You can find more information here.
The Golfers For God Tournament is on Saturday at Three Ridges Golf Course. Tee time is at 8 a.m. and it benefits the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Knoxville Christian School will host a Car Expo and Fall Festival on Saturday. There will be cars, music, a pumpkin patch and much more. It lasts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
Seven Islands State Birding Park will host a Nature Festival on Saturday. There will be outdoor activities, crafts, live music and more. This event is free to the public. It starts at 10 a.m.
The Union County Heritage Festival is on Saturday in Historic Downtown Maynardville. There will be music, food booths, contests and more. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and pet-friendly.
Head to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday for "Art in the Valley". The Arts and Crafts Festival will showcase jewelry, apparel, photography and more. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The Little Ponderosa Zoo will host a Fall Festival on Saturday. There will be music, inflatables, pony rides and more. Tickets range in price. The fun lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Tennessee for Puerto Rico (ET4PR) will provide relief and assistance to the victims of Hurricane Maria with a "Big Drop Off Event" on Saturday. Bring your supplies to the Tennessee Valley Universalist Unitarian Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information on the ET4PR Facebook Page.
The Knoxville Brewers Jam returns to World's Fair Park on Saturday. General Admission Tickets are $60 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the group, Community Shares. It lasts from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
See Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in concert-- featuring the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra-- on Saturday and Sunday. The shows start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range in price. The concert will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.
The Tennessee Medieval Faire and Pirate Fest is on Saturday and Sunday in Harriman. There will be food, music, a costume contest and more. Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for children ages 5 to 12, and children ages 4 and under are free. The fun starts at 11 a.m.
The Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville's Parade of Homes returns this weekend. The event offers the opportunity to visit new homes in Knox and the surrounding counties. Builders and representatives will be on hand to answer questions. You can find more information here.
Head to the Museum of Appalachia any day this weekend for their annual Fall Homecoming. Musicians will perform bluegrass, gospel, folk and more. You can also enjoy some Appalachian dancing, demonstrations and artisan crafts. Tickets are available at the door.
It is the last weekend to catch the Knoxville Children's Theatre performance of Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook. Performances begin Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.
And get outside this weekend. Oakes Farm, Maple Lane Farms and Deep Well Farm are all open for the season. Enjoy corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hay rides and more. You can find ticket prices and hours on each of their websites.
