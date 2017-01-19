10 About Town 1/19-1/22

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will continue its Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series on Thursday and Friday. The shows start at 7:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre. Tickets range in price.
The Knoxville Flea Market returns to the Expo Center this weekend. See more than 300 craft and antique booths from around the region Friday through Sunday. Doors open Friday at 3 p.m.
The annual Calhoun's '10 Miler' will begin at the restaurant's Oak Ridge location on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Day-of registration is $35 and lasts from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.
McClung Museum will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday. Visitors are invited to celebrate the Chinese New Year with tours, crafts and story time. Admission is free, and it lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live" will be at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville on Saturday. Performers and puppeteers will bring the dinosaurs to life with an extremely realistic performance at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The sixth annual "Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed!" event is at the Knoxville Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. There will be 40 museum-quality and animatronic dinosaur replicas on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.
The Great Smoky Mountains Outdoor Expo will be at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday. There will be activities, games and products for camping, fishing, hiking and more. Tickets are $12 at the door and children 12 and under are free.
The Lady Vols will take on Vanderbilt on Sunday. The game is at Thompson-Boling Arena. It starts at 5 p.m.
