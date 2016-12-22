10 About Town 12/22-12/25

Lights display in the Smoky Mountain Winterfest, November 2014. (Photo: WBIR)

Head to Gatlinburg on Thursday and Friday for “Silver Bells and Shopping Tales”. Nearly 100 unique shops, eateries and restaurants will extend their hours for visitors. There will be free parking in the garage at traffic light no. 3.

Hop on the Parkway Trolley for the Winter Magic Ride of Lights while you're there. Catch the twinkling lights and brush up on some Gatlinburg history. Admission is $5 and ride times vary.

Dollywood continues its Smoky Mountain Christmas on Thursday and Friday. Enjoy some bluegrass and Christmas-themed music, and check out those pretty lights. The park opens at 11 a.m.

Knox County’s annual Festival of Lights continues Thursday through Saturday at the Cove at Concord Park. The trail will be illuminated nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head to Market Square Thursday through Saturday for Holidays on Ice. Adult tickets are $10, and tickets for children under 12 are $7. Hours vary.

The Ice Bears will take on the Macon Mayhem on Friday at the Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Head to the Tramway Mall in Gatlinburg on Saturday for an event titled “Wear a Pair, Give a Pair”. Wear your favorite pair of pajamas while also donating a pair of new, unwrapped pajamas to the families affected by the wildfires. You can also make a monetary donation, and all sizes are needed.

Saturday is the last day for the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt through downtown Knoxville. Search shops for the scout elves and earn some treats and prizes along the way.

Saturday is also the last day to visit Santa at West Town Mall. Saint Nick will be in front of JC Penney from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stop by for some last-minute Christmas wishes!

Holiday lights will be up around the area through the weekend. Head to Chilhowee Park for a self-guided tour, anytime from dusk until 10 p.m. That event is free.

Sevier County continues its Winterfest through the weekend. Drive through Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg to see the millions of twinkling lights.