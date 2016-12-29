10 About Town 12/29-1/1

The Vols will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Music City Bowl on Friday. The game starts at Nissan Stadium at 3:30 p.m.
The Ice Bears will host the Fayetteville Fireantz on Friday. That game starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Coliseum. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets range in price.
The Muse Knoxville will host New Year's Eve at noon on Saturday. Kids can get their picture taken in a photo booth, participate in educational activities and crafts and enjoy a ball-drop at 12 p.m. The fun lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The city of Knoxville will host its annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Market Square on Saturday. The Temper Evans Band will perform covers from 10:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., and the countdown to 2017 begins at 11:55 p.m. There will be midnight fireworks and a ball drop. Parking at the downtown lots are free.
Holidays on Ice in Market Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under.
Tennessee State Parks will sponsor free, guided hikes on Saturday and Sunday. It is a part of America's First Day Hikes initiative. You can find a detailed list of participating locations here.
The Knoxville Track Club will host its annual Calhoun's New Year's Day 5k on Sunday. The route moves along Neyland Drive, and participants can walk or run. Registration is $30, and the race starts at 9 a.m.
Sunday is the last day to catch Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration. Head to the amusement park for millions of twinkling lights, live shows and a parade. The park opens at 11 a.m.
