10 About Town 1/26-1/29

SEEED Knoxville will host their "Green Tie Event" on Thursday at the Square Room. The event honors the graduates of the "Career Readiness Program". There will be food, entertainment and, of course, green ties.

The East Tennessee Fishing Show will be at the Knoxville Expo Center Thursday through Sunday. Shows last from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 8 through 12 and free for children under 7.

The musical comedy, 42nd Street, will be at the Tennessee Theatre on Friday and Saturday. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket prices vary.

Townsend's Smoky Mountain Snowdown is Friday through Sunday. There will be classes, arts and crafts, food and more. The fun starts on Friday at 10 a.m. at te Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center.

The Covenant Kids Run Kickoff is Saturday at Zoo Knoxville . Online registration begins at 10 a.m. Kids can walk or run a mile through the zoo and will be given a log to complete 26.2 miles over the next two months- leading up to the Covenant Kids Run at Neyland Stadium on April 1.

The "Run 4 Their Lives 5k" is on Saturday. The event raises awareness and funds for human trafficking. The race begins and ends at Market Square. Registration is $30. It starts at 10 a.m.

Head to Marble Springs State Historic Site on Saturday for a winter nighttime viewing session. Stargazing begins at 7 p.m., but guests are asked to arrive at the cottage at 6 p.m. for a discussion led by members of UT's Astronomy Department. Participation requires a $1 donation.

The UT Men's Basketball Team will take on Kansas State on Saturday. Tip off is at 6 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will take on the Fayetteville Fireantz on Saturday. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Coliseum . Admission is $17.

Dr. Dunn-Powell will make an appearance in Knoxville on Sunday. She will direct and perform with the Youth and Adult Choirs of Central Baptist Church in Fountain City. Admission is free, and the show starts at 3 p.m.

