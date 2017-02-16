10 About Town 2/16-2/19

The Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra will play a free concert on Thursday at the Clayton Performing Arts Center at Pellissippi State Community College. The event is at the Hardin Valley campus. It lasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rufus Wainwright will play the Bijou Theater on Thursday. Tickets are $42. The show starts at 8 p.m.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will play the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday and Friday. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Ijams Nature Center will host a "Date Night Hike" on Friday. Explore bird nesting, communication and more. There will be refreshments and pre-registration is required. There is a $12 fee for non-members, and members pay $10.
Dollywood will hold a job fair for the 2017 season on Saturday at Sevier County High School. The positions include food and ride operations, Dollywood's Splash Country, DreamMore Resort and more. The fair begins at 9 a.m.
The Tennessee Winter Beer Fest will return to Townsend on Saturday. Tickets are $60. The event benefits the New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Program. It starts at 3 p.m. at The Carriage House Restaurant. You can find more information here.
The UT Men's Basketball Team will host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. The game starts at 1 p.m. Tickets range in price.
Friends of Literacy will have a charity foosball tournament at Curious Dog Hotdogs and Sandwiches in the Old City on Saturday. Teams will be randomly selected and all experience levels are welcome. It starts at 7 p.m., and a $10 donation is requested.
The annual Martinis and Movies Gala is Saturday at the Crowne Plaza downtown. Enjoy cocktails and a silent auction. The event benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. It starts at 7 p.m.
The Lady Vols will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday. The game starts at 3 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The Knoxville Flea Market returns to the Expo Center this weekend. Shop for antiques, jewelry, crafts and more. Doors open Friday at 3 p.m.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs