10 About Town 2/2-2/5

Following a big win against South Carolina, the Lady Vols will host the LSU Tigers on Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Sara Evans will perform at the Civic Auditorium on Thursday. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price.

West Town Mall will host two free community CPR training sessions on Friday in honor of the American Heart Association 's "National Wear Red Day". The trainings will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear red.

It's First Friday. Enjoy galleries, studios, live music and more. The fun starts downtown at 5 p.m.

The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is Friday through Sunday. The event showcases hundreds of retailers and manufacturers, answering questions about interior design, home improvement, gardening and more. It all starts Friday at 10 a.m.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will host the Columbus Cottonmouths on Saturday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Coliseum . Tickets range in price.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform with Mary Wilson of The Supremes on Saturday. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium . Tickets range in price. You can find more information here

Remote Area Medical will host its annual mobile medical clinic on Saturday and Sunday at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. The event provides free medical care to those who are in need. Gates open at 6 a.m.

Head to the Clayton Center for the Arts on Sunday for "Orchestra Africa". Catch a blend of African music with jazz, pop and more. The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 3 p.m.

It is the last weekend to catch "The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs" at the Knoxville Children's Theatre . Show times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.

