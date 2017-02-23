10 About Town 2/23-2/26

The University of Tennessee will host an International Dance Competition in the Cox Auditorium on Friday. The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 7 p.m.
The Ice Bears will host the Fayetteville Fireantz on Friday. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $9.
Country duo, Dan + Shay, will play the Tennessee Theatre on Friday. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The Tennessee Children's Dance Ensemble will open its 2017 season at the Civic Auditorium on Friday and Saturday. Performances are Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults.
The Primary Players will perform Aladdin Jr., Friday through Sunday at the Clayton Center for the Arts. Show times are Friday at 7 p.m., 2 p.m. Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The L&N STEM Academy will host "STEM Around the World" on Saturday. The event showcases different ethnic foods, activities and entertainment. The fun starts at 12 p.m.
The Special Olympics 2017 Polar Plunge, "Freezin' for a Reason" fundraiser is on Saturday. Gates to the UT Aquatic Center open at 11:30 a.m., there will be a costume contest at 12:30 p.m. and the plunge kicks off at 1 p.m. You can find more information here.
Head to the McClung Museum on Saturday for their Family Fun Day. The Arab American Club will host traditional dance performances and lessons, along with tours of the newest exhibit. It lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Ice Bears take on the Macon Mayhem on Saturday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The Knoxville Kids Fair will return to the Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday. There will be carnival rides, bounce houses, a petting zoo and more. The fun starts on Saturday at 11 a.m. Tickets range in price.
Regal Entertainment Group's "Hollywood's Night Out" is Sunday at the Tennessee Theatre. See one of the biggest awards show of the year on the red carpet! Proceeds will benefit the Variety Children's Charity of Eastern Tennessee. Tickets are $35.
It's the last weekend to take advantage of Zoo Knoxville's BOGO Days. Half-price admission tickets can be purchased at the zoo ticket window during regular zoo hours and online.
