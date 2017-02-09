10 About Town 2/9-2/12

Maryville College will host "Apollo Night" at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Thursday. The show will feature performances by members of the campus community, and there will be a prize winner selected from the audience. It lasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lady Vols will host the Missouri Tigers on Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Gatlinburg Disaster Recovery Center will end operations on Friday. The center is located at the Gatlinburg Community Center on Proffitt Road. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to the LeConte Center on Friday and Saturday for " Smokies Strong: A Bluegrass Celebration ". See Flatt Lonesome, the Grascals and more. Tickets are $30 for one day or $50 for a two-day pass. The concert will provide scholarship funds for the children affected by November's wildfires.

Three East Tennessee wineries will offer a " Valentrail " this weekend. The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Spout Springs Estates, and Goodwater Vineyards will pair three chocolates with three wines, Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $18.

Frightmare Manor will open for one night only on Saturday for a "Bloody Valentine's Weekend". Tickets are $22, and the manor is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Blount County Public Library will host a "Harp Ensemble Valentine's Concert" on Saturday. The performance will start at 2 p.m., and William Lovelace will direct in the Main Gallery.

There are plenty of Valentine's Day activities to choose from this weekend.

Have dinner this weekend at The Melting Pot . Enjoy a four-course meal with drinks, a single-stem rose and more. Celebrations start on Saturday. Tickets start at $64.

The Southern Railway Station will host candlelit meals in the dining car this weekend. Tickets are $45 and include a bottle of Blue Slip Wine , three-course meal, dessert and a glass of champagne. Reservations are required.

While out, you can hit the water. The Star of Knoxville will host Sweetheart Cruises all weekend. There will be a deluxe dinner buffet, chocolate kisses and flowers. Prices and cruise times vary. You can find more information here

The Volunteer Princess will offer starlight dinner cruises all weekend. There will be appetizers, a four-course meal and long-stemmed roses. Those prices and cruise times also vary. You can find more information here

This weekend, order some Gourmet Chocolate Covered Strawberries for a good cause. The Garden of Discovery Learning Academy at Mt. Olive Baptist Church is raising money for a new preschool. Orders will need to be picked up on Monday or Tuesday of next week, but you can place them now. You can find more information here

The Sushi Academy will host a special Valentine's Day Sushi Making Class next week. They will teach you how to roll sushi, use chopsticks and more. The class is on Tuesday, but reservations are required.

(© 2017 WBIR)