10 About Town 3/16-3/19

Head to the Historic Southern Railway Station for the Food Truck Park on Thursday. There will be food, a Farmers Market, music and more. Admission is free. It starts at 6 p.m.
Marble City Opera will perform "La Traviata" at the Historic Westwood Thursday through Saturday. The production will take members onset into the home and lives of the characters. The show is at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $25.
Enjoy the Irish Times St. Patrick's Day celebration at 'Mind Yer P's and Q's' on Friday. There will be Irish music, food and festivities all day. The fun starts at noon.
Knoxville's first Shamrock Fest will take place on Friday and Saturday. See Irish Dancers, booths and more. The fun starts at 3 p.m. on Friday in Market Square, and it leads up to the return of Downtown Knoxville's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Gay Street. That starts at 7 p.m. The festival continues on Saturday with the "Lucky Kidney Run" at 10 a.m.
The Knoxville Flea Market will be at the Expo Center Friday through Sunday. There will be antiques, jewelry, crafts and more. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday.
More than 300 Santas from across the nation will be at the Gatlinburg Convention Center for a Santa Family Reunion Friday through Monday. There will be workshops, a trade show, a fashion show and more. On Friday, some of those Santas will head to Ober Gatlinburg for the "Santa Snow Tube Race". Stop by to see them compete for prizes at 3 p.m. Don't miss the Parade of Santas happening downtown on Saturday morning. That starts at 10:30 a.m.
Dollywood opens for the season on Saturday with its annual "Festival of Nations". Gates open at 9 a.m. You can find more information here.
Saturday is Star Wars Character Day at Zoo Knoxville. Children ages 4 to 12, who are dressed as their favorite character, will get $5 off admission. Children under 4 are free. It starts at 10 a.m.
Tennessee State Parks are hosting free guided hikes on Saturday. Hikes will range in distance, degree of skill, time and more. You can find more information here.
