10 About Town 3/3-3/5

It's First Friday, and there are plenty of events to choose from. Head to Mast General Store for Dog's Night Out. Bring your pups to sample treats, take photos and more. WDVX will host an all-day Music Party to kick off their spring fund drive. Stop by and enjoy live music throughout the evening. Stop into local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout the night. The fun starts at 5 p.m.

There will be a Heartbreakers game on Friday. Channel 10 will be playing Adrian Burnett.Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Halls High School.

Friends of Literacy will hold a "Bachelor Auction" on Friday. General Admission Tickets are $50 and VIP Tickets are $75. The auction begins at 8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza downtown.

The Ice Bears will host the Columbus Cottonmouths on Friday and Saturday at the Civic Coliseum . Puck drops for both games at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price.

The University of Tennessee "Quidditch Club" will host its first tournament on Saturday. Several teams will play, and admission is free. It starts at 8 a.m.

The Knoxville Garden Club will hold a Weed Wrangle at Ijams Nature Center on Saturday. Volunteers are requested to remove invasive plants from our area. It starts at 9 a.m.

Young-Williams Animal Center's annual "Mardi Growl" parade is on Saturday. Line the streets of Knoxville with your furry friends in costume. It starts on Willow Avenue at 11 a.m. There will be a festival in Market Square to follow.

The annual "Divas for a Cure" event will be at the Grove Theater in Oak Ridge on Saturday. There will be live music, a lunch buffet, fashion show and more. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. It starts at 11 a.m.

Ijams Nature Center will host a Yoga Hike on Saturday. The idea is to unplug electronically and plug back in to nature. The fee is $12 for non-members and pre-registration is required. It starts at 1 p.m.

The Dr. E. V. Davidson Teen Step Show is on Saturday at the Civic Auditorium . Stop by and see some local sororities and fraternities perform. The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The Town of Farragut and the Farragut Kiwanis Club will host their annual Shamrock Ball "Father Daughter Dance" on Saturday. Enjoy a night of music, dancing and crafts. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Farragut High School Commons. Tickets can be purchased here

Barre Belle Yoga & Fitness will hold $5 Yoga classes at the Historic Southern Railway every Sunday, starting this week. Admission comes with a glass of wine. It starts at 1 p.m.

