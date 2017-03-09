10 About Town 3/9-3/12

The Knoxville Ice Bears will take on the Huntsville Havoc on Thursday at the Civic Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The Channel 10 Heartbreakers will play the Agape Outreach Group at Central High School on Thursday. Tip off time is 7:30 p.m.
The Emerald Occasion Catholic Charities Dinner is on Thursday at the Knoxville Marriott. Dinner starts at 6 p.m, and Phillip Fulmer will be the guest speaker. Bishop Stika will also make an appearance. Tickets are $125 per person.
The University of Tennessee Men's Tennis Team will host Arkansas on Friday. Admission is free. The match starts at 5 p.m.
Head to the Cotton Eyed Joe for a wrestling event on Friday. The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 and the proceeds will go to the Pat Summitt Foundation.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will play "Music of Journey" on Friday at the Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price.
Head to the Tennessee Theatre for RENT on Friday and Saturday. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets range in price.
The "Women in Jazz Jam Festival" is Friday through Sunday. The festival band will play at the Knoxville Museum of Art's "Alive After Five" on Friday. They will also hold workshops at The Emporium on Saturday and play the Red Piano Lounge on Sunday. You can find more information here.
Smoky Mountain Winterfest returns to Thompson-Boling Arena this Friday through Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday and tickets range in price.
The Spring Home and Garden Show will return to the Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for a single ticket and $8 per couple. Children under 18 are free. The show starts Saturday at 10 a.m.
Head to Central Street and Emory Place on Sunday for the Knox Brew Tours "Cuddle Bus". A North Knoxville brewery will host a bus ride with puppies from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, and the proceeds will go to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee. You can find more information here.
The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is happening all weekend. Hours are Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults (cash only), and children under 10 are free.
