10 About Town 5/25-5/28

Little River Trading Company hosts Pints for a Purpose on Thursday in Maryville. The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Bike Elf.
The "Sounds of Spring" concert series at the Pinnacle in Turkey Creek continues Thursday. There will be music, food, door prizes and more. Gates open at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.
Head downtown on Thursday for the Variety Concert on Market Square. Catch a performance from Jonathan Sexton. Admission is free. It starts at 7 p.m.
Support Zoo Knoxville's animal conservation program by taking a bike ride through Knox County on Saturday. "Ride for the Wild Side" kicks off at 8:30 a.m.
Head to Knoxville Center Mall for the Summer Concert Series on Saturday. The fun starts at 6 p.m. in the upper deck of Center Court. Admission is free.
The Tennessee Medieval Faire returns to Harriman all weekend. There will be music, jousting, sword shows and more. Tickets are $17 for adults, $9 for children ages 5 to 12 and children under 4 are free. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The annual Gaither Family Fest Music Spectacular returns to the Gatlinburg Convention Center this weekend. Tickets are available online here.
Celebrate Statehood Day this weekend with open houses anywhere from James White's Fort, to Mabry-Hazen House, to Blount Mansion and more. The events include free tours and demonstrations. They last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
