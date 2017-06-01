10 About Town 6/1-6/4

Start your weekend off with fresh produce and artisan crafts! The Farmer's Market at Marble Springs continues Thursday. Admission is free. It lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Head downtown on Thursday for the Variety Concert Series on Market Square. Catch a performance from Blue Line Blues. Admission is free. It starts at 7 p.m.

It’s the First Friday of the month. Head downtown to enjoy shops, restaurants and entertainment. All the fun starts at 5 p.m.

The Tennessee River Runoff 5K and “Cheers to Clean Water Celebration” is on Friday. Run and learn how to protect local streams and rivers. The race begins at 6 p.m. at the UT Gardens. The cost is $35. Registration ends on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Tazewell Speedway will host the World of Outlaw Late Models for a $10,000 prize on Friday. Grandstand tickets are $25 for adults. You can find more information here.

Color Vibe 5K is on Saturday in Chilhowee Park. The race starts at 9 a.m. and tickets prices vary. You can find more information here.

Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark is on Saturday at Volunteer Landing. There will be powerboat races, Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs demonstrations and more. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tennessee State Parks will host National Trails Day on Saturday. All 56 parks will have free guided hikes. You can find more information here.

Appalachian Bear Rescue will host an Appalachian Bear Fest on Saturday. There will be music, tours, crafts and more. The fun starts at 2 p.m.

The Knoshville Jewish Food Festival is on Sunday at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center. Admission to the event is free, but a $10 food ticket is required. It starts at 11 a.m.

You can catch “Dirty Dancing Live” any day this weekend at the Tennessee Theatre. Show times and ticket prices vary. You can find more information here.

The Secret City Festival kicks off this weekend. Enjoy tours, re-enactments and more. You can find more information here.

It’s the last weekend to catch Dollywood’s BBQ and Bluegrass Festival. Free concerts and good food with park admission. You can find more information here.

