10 About Town 6/22-6/25

The Marble Springs Farmer's Market continues Thursday. There will be artisan crafts, fresh produce and more. It lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is "Free Ride Friday" in Knoxville. All rides on Knoxville Area Transit will be fare-free all day.

Check out the "Summer Solstice Dinner at the Garden" at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum on Friday. Enjoy local foods, brews, music and more. It lasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75.

The city of Maryville kicks off "Friday Night Lights" at 5:30 p.m. There will be lots of activities, entertainment and specials throughout the downtown area for all ages. Admission is free.

The "Hops in the Hills" festival is in Maryville on Friday and Saturday. The fun starts with a craft brew crawl at 6 p.m. on Friday. The festival lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Big BBQ Bash is on Friday and Saturday at Founder's Square in Downtown Maryville. Enjoy pulled pork, ribs, brisket and more. The cook off benefits the Helen Ross McNabb Center. Admission is free.

The Tennessee Theatre will be screening ET on Friday and Sunday to kick off Summer Movie Magic. Show times are Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children under 12 and seniors over 60.

The Fanboy Expo runs Friday through Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center. See Gene Simmons, Lou Ferrigno and more. The floor opens Friday at noon.

Head to Knoxville Center Mall for the Summer Concert Series on Saturday. The fun starts at 6 p.m. in the upper deck of Center Court. Admission is free.

The Tennessee State Parks will host Tennessee Promise volunteer events on Saturday. There will be litter cleanups, trail maintenance and more. These will help students log their community service hours. You can find more information here

The Knoxville Community Band will play in Market Square on Saturday. The band plays classical, festive and marching songs. The concert starts at 3 p.m.

The KUUMBA Festival lasts all weekend. It kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Haley Heritage Square. There will be all kinds of vendors and events in Market Square on Friday, and the festival wraps up at Morningside Park on Saturday and Sunday.

It's the last weekend to catch Sleeping Beauty and the Seven Sisters at the Knoxville Children's Theatre . Performances begin on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.

