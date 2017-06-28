10 About Town 6/28-7/2

The Tennessee Smokies will take on the Jackson Generals in a series Wednesday through Sunday. The games kick off at 7 p.m. each night in Kodak.
Market Square Farmers Market continues on Wednesday and Saturday. Shop for produce, eggs, baked goods and more. It is open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Marble Springs Farmers Market continues Thursday. There will be artisan crafts, fresh produce and more. It lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The New Harvest Farmers Market also continues Thursday. The event is free and open to the public. Shop for locally-grown produce, flowers, artisan crafts and more. It lasts until 6 p.m. While you're there on Thursday, check out the 7th Annual Blueberry Festival. There will be blueberry desserts, ice cream, contests and more. It also ends at 6 p.m.
Head downtown on Thursday for the last Variety Concert Series of the season on Market Square. Catch a performance from Nashville pianist Kendall Ray. Admission is free. It starts at 7 p.m.
Celebrate International Mud Day at Ijams Nature Center on Friday. There will be mud sculptures, a mud kitchen and more. The fee is $8 and pre-payment is required. It lasts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The "Find Waldo" scavenger hunt through Downtown Knoxville returns on Saturday. You can find him in more than 2 dozen downtown locations, and there are prizes! You can find more information on the Downtown Knoxville Facebook Page.
The city of Knoxville will host a "Red, White and Blue Celebration" on Saturday in Market Square. Airlifter Brass, a Brass Quintet of the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America, will play a free concert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Chris Blue-- this season's winner of The Voice will be honored immediately after.
The Smoky Mountain Blues Society will hold a "Blues Cruise" on the Star of Knoxville on Sunday. Boarding time is at 3 p.m. The cruise runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs