10 About Town 6/8-6/11

The Marble Springs Farmer's Market continues Thursday. There will be artisan crafts, fresh produce and more. It lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Head downtown on Thursday for the Variety Concert on Market Square. Admission is free. It lasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Enjoy the "Rockin' the Creek Summer Concert Series" in the Historic Mossy Creek District in Jefferson City on Friday. GRITS will perform at 7:30 p.m. You can find more information here.
The Market Square Farmers' Market continues Saturday. Stop by anytime from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for eggs, honey, herbs, baked goods and more. Admission is free.
Knoxville's Largest Kids Party is on Saturday. There will be food, games and more. Children of all ages are invited to come. The fun starts at 11 a.m.
Ijams Nature Center will host "Movies in the Park" on Saturday. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and watch "The Descent." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dark. Tickets are $5 per person or $15 per family.
The Secret City Festival is continues through Saturday. Enjoy a weekend of music, art, history and more. You can find more information here.
Bonnaroo returns to Manchester, Tennessee this weekend. See U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. You can find more information here.
The Dogwood Arts Regional Art Exhibition is all weekend. Stop by their office in the Old City anytime to see artwork from some of the finest artists in the area. Admission is free.
The Knoxville Children's Theatre will show Sleeping Beauty all weekend. Performances begin on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.
