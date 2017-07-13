10 About Town 7/13-7/16

Head downtown on Thursday for the return of Shakespeare on the Square . Cast members will perform the "Complete Works" and "Two Gentlemen of Verona". Bring your own blanket or chair to Market Square and enjoy the show for free. It starts at 7 p.m.

Friday is Shark Awareness Day at Zoo Knoxville . Guest can learn all about sharks, how they communicate and more. It starts at 11 a.m.

On Friday, The Shoppes at Fountain City Station and Folly's Boutique will host "Fountain City Friday" . Enjoy music, food and special sales. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Joy of Music School. It lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Muse Knoxville will host a "Way Late Play Date" on Friday. Guests ages 21 and up can participate in "Minute to Win It" challenges throughout the night. The fun lasts from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

The Knoxville Children's Theater will begin their performances of The Wizard Of Oz on Friday. You can find show times here

Rural Metro Fire Department will host a Girls Firefighting Camp on Friday and Saturday. The camp is for ages 14 to 21 and teaches basic skills. The free camp starts on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Main Rural Metro Training Facility.

The Knoxville Flea Market will be at the Expo Center Friday through Sunday. There will be antiques, jewelry, crafts and more. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Tennessee Theatre will screen The Princess Bride on Friday and Sunday for the Summer Movie Magic series. Show times are Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children under 12 and seniors over 60.

The Annual Rule High Bob Polston Alumni Picnic is on Saturday at Victor Ashe Park. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be a group photo at 1 p.m.

The McClung Museum will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday. There will be exhibit tours, a photo booth and more. It lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be an Apple Pie Cookoff and Taste Test on Saturday at Edgewood Park in North Knoxville. There will also be a chance to win prizes. It lasts from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to Knoxville Center Mall for the Summer Concert Series on Saturday. Catch Wild Blue Yonder at 6 p.m. in the upper deck of Center Court. Admission is free.

Ijams Nature Center will host "Movies in the Park" on Saturday. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and watch a Spiderman double-feature. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dark. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family.

Harper Auto Square presents Cars and Coffee on Sunday. The event will be in the West Town Mall parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tennessee Valley Bicycles and Yee-Haw Brewing Company will host an outdoor "bike-in" movie series at the Mill & Mine on Sunday. Back to the Future will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children under 12.

The "Find Waldo" scavenger hunt through Downtown Knoxville continues all weekend. You can find him in more than 2 dozen downtown locations, and there are prizes! You can find more information on the Downtown Knoxville Facebook Page

The Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair begins this weekend at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Artists will demonstrate their craft, answer questions and more. Admission is $7 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

