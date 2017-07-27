10 About Town 7/27-7/30

The Tennessee Smokies will play the Montgomery Biscuits in a series Thursday through Saturday. The games start at 7 p.m. at Smokies Stadium.
The Knoxville Expo Center will host the "Jack and Jules" Children's Consignment Event Thursday through Saturday, with hundreds of consignors. Thursday and Friday's sales last until 8 p.m. and Saturday's sales last until 4 p.m.
Farragut's Lawn Chair Concert Series returns on Friday. Head to Founder's Park at Campbell Station for music, art, food and more. Admission is free. The fun starts at 6 p.m.
Head to Ijams Nature Center on Friday for a screening of "A Southern Fix". Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit the Nature Center and Young-Williams Animal Center. There will be food trucks, dogs on site and more. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The movie will start at dark.
The annual Tax-Free Weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. It lasts until Sunday at at 11:59 p.m.
The Grainger County Tomato Festival returns Friday through Sunday. That includes the Tomato Wars, concerts, beauty pageants and more. The festival will be held in Rutledge. Admission is free.
Knoxville Center Mall will host a back-to-school event on Saturday. "Fill A Backpack" donations last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a fashion show, summer concert series and more that evening. You can find more information on the Knoxville Center Mall Facebook Page.
The UT Arboretum Society's Butterfly Festival is on Saturday in Oak Ridge. There will be artisan demonstrations, children's activities and a butterfly release at noon. The fun starts at 10 a.m. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.
Cherokee Caverns will host a "Movie in the Cave" event on Saturday. Enjoy "The Goonies" at noon, 2:15 p.m.. 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. or 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12. You can find more information here.
The Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball continues their season on Saturday. The Knoxville Holstons and Emmett Machinists will both play games at the Historic Ramsey House. Admission is free. Game times are 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The City of Harriman will host a Cobbler Festival at David Webb Riverfront Park on Saturday. Taste delicious cobblers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for 5 samples.
It is the last weekend to catch the Knoxville Children's Theater performances of The Wizard Of Oz. You can search for show times here.
It is also the last weekend to participate in the "Find Waldo" scavenger hunt through Downtown Knoxville. You can find him in more than 2 dozen locations, and there are prizes! You can find more information on the Downtown Knoxville Facebook Page.
