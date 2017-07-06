10 About Town 7/6-7/9

Start your weekend off with fresh produce, artisan crafts and more. The Marble Springs Farmers Market continues Thursday. It lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
The New Harvest Farmers Market also continues Thursday. The event is free and open to the public. Shop for locally-grown produce, flowers and more. It lasts until 6 p.m.
It's the First Friday of the month. Head downtown to enjoy shops, restaurants and lots of live entertainment. All the fun starts at 5 p.m.
Tennessee Valley Bicycles and Yee-Haw Brewing Company will host an outdoor "bike-in" movie series at the Mill & Mine on Friday. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children under 12.
Mamma Mia will play at the Tennessee Theatre on Friday and Saturday as part of its final farewell tour. Show times are Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets range in price.
TWRA and Legacy Parks will host a Sunflower Festival at Forks of the River on Saturday. There will be guided hikes, activities for children and more. The event is free. It starts at 9 a.m.
Market Square Farmers Market continues Saturday. Shop for produce, eggs, baked goods and more. It is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Head to Blount Mansion on Saturday for an Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social. The mansion will partner with Knox County Public Library and the Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain to encourage children to keep reading! Bring your summer reading log or certificate for admission. There will be crafts, free ice cream and more. The fun starts at 1 p.m.
Saturday is Family Fun Day at the Knoxville Museum of Art. The event is free. It lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Celebrate "National Bee Day" on Saturday at Zoo Knoxville. There will be educational programs, activities and crafts. It lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Blount County Public Library will host "Adulting is Hard" on Saturday. Teens and young adults can learn more about personal finance, time management and more. The event is free. It lasts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
It's the second Saturday, and that means concerts at The Cove and New Harvest Park. Kitty Wampus will play at The Cove, and Wild Blue Yonder will play at New Harvest Park. The music starts at 6 p.m., and admission is free. If you're going, you may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
The Tennessee Smokies will begin their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. at Smokies Stadium.
