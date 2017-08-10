10 About Town 8/10-8/13

The Blount County Public Library will host their "Hot Summer Nights" concert series on Thursday. The performance is free. It starts at 7 p.m. in the library's main gallery.

Take a guided tour of the East Tennessee sky on Friday at The Muse Knoxville . Head to the full-dome Planetarium to learn which stars, planets and constellations are currently visible. Tickets are $2 or free for members. Museum admission is not required for the show. It starts at 4:30 p.m.

Start your Saturday off with an adventure at Ijams Nature Center . Staff will host a "paddle-about" along the Tennessee River. Learn about various reptiles and amphibians by canoe.The cost is $20 per person. It lasts from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek will host their "Fit Summer Series" on Saturday. Head to the lawn in front of Flemings Steakhouse for a round of "Dance Fitness With Jessica Bass". The class starts at 9 a.m. and admission is free.

Irish Fest on the Hill returns to the Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday. Get your authentic Irish food, Irish beer and lot of great Irish music from local bands like Red Haired Mary, Four Leaf Peat and more. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's the second Saturday of the month, and that means concerts at The Cove and New Harvest Park. Vinyl Tap will play at The Cove, and Crawdaddy Jones will play at New Harvest Park. The music starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free. There will also be food trucks on site. If you're going, you may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Stop by Knoxville Center Mall for the Summer Concert Series on Saturday. The music starts at 6 p.m. in the upper deck of Center Court. Admission is free.

"Feast with the Beasts" is on Saturday at Zoo Knoxville . Sample food and drink from more than 40 local restaurants, wineries, breweries and more. The event is for guests over 21, and you must show a valid photo ID. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Cherokee Caverns will hold "Comedy in the Cave" on Saturday. Enjoy a night of improv with the duo, SomeAntics. Tickets are $12. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Knoxville Pink Bridal Show is on Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center. You can plan your dream wedding in a day. Tickets are $15 at the door. It lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information here

It's Second Sunday Art Activity Day at the Knoxville Museum of Art . The fun lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and it's free.

Head downtown this weekend for Shakespeare on the Square . Cast members will perform the "Complete Works" and "Two Gentlemen of Verona". Bring your own blanket or chair to Market Square and enjoy the show for free. The show starts at 7 p.m.

