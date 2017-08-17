10 About Town 8/17-8/20

Start your weekend off with fresh produce and local crafts. The Marble Springs and New Harvest Farmers Markets continue Thursday. They last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free to both.
The Blount County Public Library will host their "Hot Summer Nights" concert series on Thursday. The performance is free. It starts at 7 p.m. in the library's main gallery.
Check out the Food Truck Park at the Historic Southern Railway Station on Thursday. There will be food, a Farmers Market, music and more. Admission is free. It starts at 6 p.m.
Head to Loudon County on Friday. Downtown Lenoir City will host "Nights on Broadway" from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music and more. Stores will also be offering sales and door prizes.
Ijams Nature Center will host "Movies in the Park" on Friday. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and watch Stephen King's "It". Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dark. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family.
Edwin McCain will play the Bijou Theater on Friday. Tickets are $25, and the show starts at 8 p.m.
The annual East Tennessee History Fair is on Saturday in Downtown Knoxville. There will be an antiques fair, historic homes tour, children's activities and more. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Townsend Visitors Center will host the Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday. There will be live entertainment, crafts, food and a chance for balloon rides. It lasts from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Stop by Knoxville Center Mall for the Summer Concert Series on Saturday. Music by "Mighty Blue" starts at 6 p.m. in the upper deck of Center Court. Admission is free.
Saturday it's Race Night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $79 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
Social Brew will host a "Dark Side of the Moon Eclipse Festival" at the Barn at Oaklawn Farms on Sunday. There will be live music all day. The property opens at 10 a.m. and space is limited.
Ijams Nature Center will host a Family Drum Circle on Sunday. There will be instruments provided, but guests are also encouraged to bring their own. It starts at 3:30. The event is free.
The Tennessee Smokies will host the Chattanooga Lookouts each day this week. Game times are 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Knoxville Children's Theatre will show Pride and Prejudice all weekend. Performances begin Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs