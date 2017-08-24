10 About Town 8/24-8/27

The Marble Springs and New Harvest Farmers Markets continue Thursday. Shop for fresh produce and local crafts. They last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free to both.
The Blount County Public Library will host their "Hot Summer Nights" concert series with the Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra Small Ensemble on Thursday. The performance is free. It starts at 7 p.m. in the library's main gallery.
Thursday is Legacy Parks Night at Balter Beerworks. You can enjoy food, drinks, outdoor games and more for a good cause. It lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday is "A Toast to Tremont" at the West Hills Flats and Taps. There will be live music, games, craft beer and more. Admission is free, but a portion of sales will benefit the Tremont scholarship fund. It also lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The "Picky Chick" Consignment Sale is Thursday through Saturday at the Knoxville Expo Center. You can find baby clothes, diapers, costumes, games and more at a discounted price. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Obed Wild and Scenic River will host a combined birthday party and "Art in the Park" celebration on Friday. The National Park Service turned 101, and they will celebrate with cake, live music and more. The fun starts in the Obed Visitor Center at 5 p.m.
The Tennessee Theatre will screen Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Friday and Sunday for the Summer Movie Magic series. Show times are Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children under 12 and seniors over 60.
The Tennessee Clean Water Network's Dragon Boat Festival is on Saturday at Volunteer Landing. It lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find more information here.
The 7th Annual Wonder of Hummingbirds Festival is on Saturday at Ijams Nature Center. There will be event speakers, snacks and more. It lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday is "Touch a Truck" Day at Zoo Knoxville. Guests can get "hands-on" with big trucks, emergency vehicles, race cars and more. Activities are included with general zoo admission. The fun starts at 10 a.m.
Cherokee Caverns will host a "Movie in the Cave" event on Saturday. Enjoy "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., or 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12. You can find more information here.
The McClung Museum will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday. Enjoy story-time in the galleries, face-painting and more. It lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
GermanFest returns to the First Lutheran Church and School on Saturday. Celebrate with German food, local craft beer, live music and more. Admission is $2, and it lasts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Loudon Merchants and Property Owners Association will host a Farm-to-Table event on Saturday. Enjoy delicious foods and fine wines on the Historic Courthouse lawn. Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.
Corey Smith will play at the Tennessee Theatre on Saturday. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The Knoxville Home and Garden Show is on Saturday and Sunday at the Expo Center. Shop for home improvement products and services. Show times are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Experience is coming to the Knoxville Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. The fun lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. General admission is $15.
Bridal Wars comes to Knoxville on Sunday. This team competition involves brides, bridesmaids, mothers and more to complete in wedding-related challenges to win prizes. It starts at 1 p.m. at Cool Sports. You can find more information here.
The Knox Asian Festival is on Sunday. Enjoy music, authentic food and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival is in Market Square. Admission is free.
The Knoxville Children's Theatre will show Pride and Prejudice all weekend. Performances begin Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs