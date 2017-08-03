10 About Town 8/3-8/6

Start your weekend off with fresh produce, artisan crafts and more. The Marble Springs and New Harvest Farmers Markets continue Thursday. They last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free to both.
The Blount County Public Library will host their "Hot Summer Nights" concert series on Thursday. The performance is free. It starts at 7 p.m. in the library's main gallery.
Billy Ray Cyrus will play the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Thursday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price.
Tennessee Valley Bicycles and Yee-Haw Brewing Company will host an outdoor "bike-in" movie series at the Mill & Mine on Thursday. Ghostbusters will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children under 12.
Thursday is National Watermelon Day. Celebrate all weekend with a "Watermelon Crawl" downtown. Various locations will offer watermelon cocktails, desserts and more. Be sure to vote for your favorite dish. You can find more information about the event on the Watermelon Crawl Facebook Page.
It's the First Friday of the month. Head downtown to enjoy shops, restaurants and lots of live entertainment. All the fun starts at 5 p.m.
Ijams Nature Center will host "Movies in the Park" on Friday. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dark. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family.
The Tennessee Smokies will begin their series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday. Games start at 7 p.m. on each day except Sunday. That game starts at 5:30 p.m.
The Russell Biven Summer Clayfest Tournament returns to the Chilhowee Sportsman's Club on Friday and Saturday. The tournament includes two flights on Friday starting at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and another on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Helen Ross McNabb Center and those dealing with addiction, mental illness and social challenges.
The Foothills Community Players will perform "Singin in the Rain" at the Pellissippi State Clayton Center Friday through Sunday. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20.
The Tennessee Theatre will screen '9 to 5' on Friday and Sunday for the Summer Movie Magic series. Show times are Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children under 12 and seniors over 60.
Guitarist Andy Wood will host a free Guitar Clinic and Showcase at the Open Chord on Saturday. There will be prizes, a jam session and a meet and greet. It lasts from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Head to The Central Collective on Saturday for "Goat Yoga". Enjoy a 1-hour yoga class and a 30-minute meet and greet with the goats. That includes food and photo booths. The class starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $32.
Stop by Knoxville Center Mall for the Summer Concert Series on Saturday. The music starts at 6 p.m. in the upper deck of Center Court. Admission is free.
The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge is hosting a movie night under the stars on Saturday. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to see "Titanic" on the outdoor big screen for free. Snacks and drinks will be provided. You can also tour the ship before the screening, but there is an admission charge for that. The pre-show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Head downtown this weekend for Shakespeare on the Square. Cast members will perform the "Complete Works" and "Two Gentlemen of Verona". Bring your own blanket or chair to Market Square and enjoy the show for free. The show starts at 7 p.m.
