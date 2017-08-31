10 About Town 8/31-9/3

Dandridge will host Music on the Town on Thursday. Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier will play in Historic Downtown. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The New Harvest Farmers Market continues on Thursday. Enjoy fresh produce, local crafts and a Pepper Jubilee from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wendell Kirkland will serve as a guest chef, and there is a cooking contest for adults. Admission is free.
The Blount County Public Library will host their "Hot Summer Nights" concert series on Thursday. The Knoxville Opera Company will perform for free. It starts at 7 p.m. in the library's main gallery.
Head to Gatlinburg's Anakeesta on Friday. This unique, outdoor family experience will officially open to the public. You can learn more about this attraction here.
It's First Friday. Stop by the Emporium Center for new art exhibitions, a look into the "Mobile Darkroom" and flamenco dancing. Many downtown shops and restaurants will also offer events and live entertainment. All the fun starts at 5 p.m.
Ijams Nature Center will host "Movies in the Park" on Friday. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at dark. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family. While you're there, stop by the "Critters of the Night" hike. It starts at 8:30 p.m.
The Western North Carolina Wagon Train will hold their annual ride in Tellico Plains Friday through Sunday. The rides end with a parade on Monday. You can find more information here.
Saturday is "International Vulture Awareness Day" at Ijams. Enjoy a vulture presentation, children's crafts and many activities. That starts at 9:30 a.m. Stick around for the Fairy Tea Party at Ijams on Saturday. There will be snacks and teas made out of herbs from the garden. Dressing up is encouraged. That starts at 2 p.m.
The Historic Ramsey House Plantation will hold an outdoor music festival on Saturday. The "Gathering of Ancient Sounds: Celtic and Appalachian Rhythms" concert series starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $15. Children 12 and under are free.
The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will host "Jazz on the Hill" on Saturday. "Jazzy Lynn's Band" will play from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free, but there will be vendors available for food and drink purchases.
"Repticon" is on Saturday and Sunday in South Knoxville. Shop for reptile pets, supplies, merchandise and more. There will also be raffles and live seminars. It starts at 10 a.m. both days. You can find more information here.
The Tennessee Smokies will host the Jackson Generals all weekend. Games start at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and noon on Monday.
