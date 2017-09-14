10 About Town 9/14-9/17

The 20th Annual Taste of Autumn returns to the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday. Enjoy an evening of bluegrass music, comedy and signature dishes from area restaurants. Tickets are $30, and proceeds benefit the United Way of Sevier County. The fun starts at 5 p.m.
Jubilee Community Arts brings back the "Knoxville Square Dance" on Thursday. No partner is necessary, and admission is $7. The dancing kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Laurel Theater.
The Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival returns for its 18th season Thursday through Saturday. There will be food vendors, free parking and 15 bands performing rain or shine. Tickets range in price. You can find more information here.
"Movies on Market Square" continues on Friday. "Grease" begins at dusk. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. That event is free.
The Museum of Appalachia will host its 6th Annual "Days of the Pioneer" Antique Show and Sale on Friday and Saturday. Stop by to see thousands of early American artifacts. There will also be mountain music, traditional craftsmen and more. You can find more information here.
The Knoxville Flea Market will be at the Expo Center Friday through Sunday. There will be antiques, jewelry, crafts and more. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Greek Fest returns to Knoxville Friday through Sunday. Enjoy authentic Greek food, music and dancing. The fun starts at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Friday at 11 a.m.
The Knoxville Film Festival returns to the Regal Downtown West Cinema 8 Friday through Sunday. Stop by to see features, documentaries and short films. You can find more information here.
The Market Square Farmers Market continues Saturday. Shop for produce, eggs, baked goods and more. It is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Smoky Mountain Alzheimer's Tennessee Walk is on Saturday at Smokies Stadium. Registration begins at 9 a.m. There will be live music, door prizes and more. The walk starts at 11 a.m.
Kickstands-Up Against Cancer will hold its 4th annual ride on Saturday. The ride begins at 11 a.m. at the Lowe's Home Improvement in Jefferson City. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and admission is $20 for the first rider. Any additional rider in the group will cost $10.
There will be a Family Fun Day at the McClung Museum on Saturday. It will feature their newest exhibition on art of the Northwest Coast. The event is free. It lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
HGTV will hold "The Scott Brothers' House Party" at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Saturday. Stop by to see Jonathan and Drew Scott of the hit show, "Property Brothers". Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price. $5 of every paid ticket will go to the United Way.
The Tennessee Valley Fair continues all weekend. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for Senior Citizens, $7 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for kids under 5. You can find a full list of events here.
