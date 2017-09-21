10 About Town 9/21-9/24

Check out the Food Truck Park at the Historic Southern Railway Station on Thursday. There will be food, a farmers market, music and more. Admission is free. It starts at 5 p.m.
The 33rd Annual Goodwill Vintage Fashion Show is on Thursday. There will be hundreds of vintage and vintage-inspired modern outfits--- all found in local Goodwill stores. The fun starts at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at World's Fair Park.
Thursday is the last day to catch the Marble Springs Farmers Market. Shop for fresh produce and local crafts. It lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will kick off a new season on Thursday and Friday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Tennessee Theatre, and there will be a celebratory champagne toast at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
The 2nd Annual "Local Knox Fest" is on Friday in West Knoxville. There will be local vendors, food trucks, raffles and more. It all starts at 3:30 p.m. in the Montvue Center parking lot. Admission is free.
"Movies on Market Square" continues on Friday. "Moana" begins at dusk. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. That event is free.
The Memory Magic Scrapbook Event returns to the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Friday and Saturday. Participants will receive a crop space, an event tote and snacks throughout the day. The cost to crop is $30 for one day or $50 for both. The crafting starts at 8 a.m. both days.
The city of Sweetwater will host its 5th Annual Muscadine Festival on Friday and Saturday. The fun starts at 10 a.m. on Friday with a "You-Pick" Muscadine event at Tsali Notch Vineyard. Later in Downtown Sweetwater, there will be live music, barbecue and more. You can find more information here.
The St. Jude Walk and Run to End Childhood Cancer is on Saturday at Zoo Knoxville. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., and the event kicks off at 9 a.m. The cost is $10 to walk, $20 to run, and children ages 5 and under are free. All participants will receive a free pass to Zoo Knoxville for Saturday.
The Town of Pittman Center will host its annual Heritage Day Festival at the Town Hall on Saturday. There will be crafts, music and more. The fun lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Marble Springs Historic Site will host John Sevier Living History Day on Saturday. Enjoy crafts, cooking and demonstrations. Tickets are $5 for adults. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy free admission to the East Tennessee History Center for National Museum Day on Saturday. Stop by anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fathers Against Drunk Driving will hold a fundraiser on Saturday at the old courthouse in Maryville. There will be demonstrations, food plates and a blood drive. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oakes Farm opens for the season on Saturday. The maze and pumpkin patch are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and general admission tickets will be half priced for the weekend.
The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley will host its annual "Waggin' Tails 5K Race to No-Kill" on Saturday. The race will be held in Happy Holler and will kick off the Happy Hollerpalooza Street Fair. That begins at 11 a.m.
TVA and the Tennessee Clean Water Network will hold SturgeonFest on Saturday at Seven Islands State Birding Park. Enjoy outdoor exhibits, free ice cream and the option to hand-release a live sturgeon into French Broad River from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Tennessee Volunteers will take on The University of Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday. The game starts at noon in Neyland Stadium.
Zoo Knoxville will host a special "after-hours" event on Saturday. Stop by to see original arts and crafts created by the zoo's animal artists. Enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church in Rogersville will host their 9th Annual Courtney Cemetery Benefit Singing on Saturday. Come see local featured gospel groups at 7 p.m. You can call the church for more information.
The Smoky Mountain Blues Society will hold a "Blues Cruise" on the Star of Knoxville on Sunday. Boarding time is at 3 p.m. The cruise runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.
The Great Smoky Mountain Salamander Ball is on Sunday at Zoo Knoxville. There will be live music, local beer and wine, free admission to the zoo and more. Tickets are $75 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m.
