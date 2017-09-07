10 About Town 9/7-9/10

The Marble Springs and New Harvest Farmers Markets continue Thursday. There will be locally-grown produce, artisan crafts and more. They last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free to both.
The Blount County Friends of the Library Pre-Owned Book Sale is Thursday through Saturday. There will be more than 50,000 books available. Thursday is open to members only. Friday and Saturday are open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will take place in the library's lower level.
"CreepyCon" is on Friday at the Knoxville Convention Center. This event is perfect for anyone who loves Halloween, zombies, monsters and more. Tickets are $20 at the door. The scares start at 4 p.m.
The Taste of Turkey Creek is on Friday at the Regal Pinnacle. Sample food from over two dozen restaurants. There will also be a featured cake from the show, "Cake Boss". The event starts at 6 p.m., and it benefits the Pat Summitt Foundation. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Celebrate "Bluegrass Nights" on Friday at the Halftime Cajun Smokehouse in Powell. Enjoy good food and good music from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Admission is free.
"Movies on Market Square" returns for its 14th season on Friday. "The Goonies" begins at dusk. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. It's all free.
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off on Friday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for Senior Citizens, $7 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for kids under 5. You can find a full list of events here.
Saturday is "Swap Day" at River Sports Outfitters. The shop will be selling demo boats, paddle boards, bikes and more. You can even bring your own gear to sell. The event starts at 9 a.m., but guests can begin setup at 8 a.m. River Sports Outfitters encourages guests to come early.
Head to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday for a day full of fun. There will be a "Paddle-About" dedicated to birding at 8 a.m. Experience the center by canoe for $20 per person. Then at 10 a.m., head to the "Ijams Creature Feature". Get a closer look at the animals that live there for free. There will also be a Caterpillar Hunt at 1 p.m. Search for the insects for $5. You can find more information about all of these events here.
The Market Square Farmers Market continues Saturday. Shop for produce, eggs, baked goods and more. It is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Union County Farmers Market is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is part of the "Second Saturday Celebration of the Arts". There will also be live entertainment, fine arts, children's crafts and more. The event is in Wilson Park in Maynardville.
"Healthy Pathways" will hold their "East Towne Health Fair" on Saturday at Knoxville Center Mall. There will be free health screenings, educational resources, fitness demonstrations and more. It lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It's Football Time in Tennessee! The Volunteers will take on the Indiana State Sycamores in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. That game starts at 4 p.m.
It's the last weekend to catch "Lend Me a Tenor" at the Oak Ridge Playhouse. Show times are 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price.
The Clarence Brown Theatre will show "Peter and the Starcatcher" all weekend. Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price.
Sunday is "Doggie Dip Day" at Inskip Pool. The exclusive dog-only pool party starts at 1 p.m. All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations, leashes, and tags for the event. The cost is $5 per entrant.
