10 About Town: A fun weekend in Sevier County!

SEVIER COUNTY - Since the wildfires, Gatlinburg has urged people to come back to the area to help their vital tourism business, and there's always something fun to do in Sevier County!

This weekend they are going back in time in Pigeon Forge. Chuck Wagons from across the country will gather at the Clabough's Campground on Wears Valley Road for a cooking competition. Tickets are $12.50 and can be purchased on site.



It's Irish month at the Titanic Museum. The Titanic was built in the heart of Ireland. To celebrate the museum is going all Irish with Gaelic folklore, music, singing, and dancing. This event is going on all month long.

If you are feeling adventurous, Ripley's has a new glass bottom boat adventure that takes you into the heart of the shark lagoon. The lagoon is home to 12-foot sharks and thousands of other aquatic animals. The tours launch every 20 minutes. The Glass Bottom Boat ride is an add-on to your aquarium ticket..



WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge is offering a 40 percent discount through Saturday. It's for residents and employees of Knox, Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties. Tickets are 25.99 at regular price.

This weekend, hundreds of alpacas will convene in Sevierville for a weekend of meeting and greeting. It takes place through Sunday at the Sevierville Convention Center. The Southern Select Alpaca Show brings in alpacas from several states for a competition. They are also inviting the public not only come and meet an alpaca, but also learn about their fleece and how it is used. The alpaca show is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.



