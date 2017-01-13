10 About Town: Jan. 12-16

Second Thursday square dancing is back at the Laurel Theater. No experience or partner necessary, and admission is $7. You can find more information here.

Due to bad weather, First Friday festivities have been moved to this week. Explore downtown galleries, studios, shops, restaurants and more, while enjoying performance art and live music on the streets. The Emporium will host the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths and the O'Connor Senior Center Painters. Dogwood Arts will host the Glass Guys at their new location in the Old City.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will take on the Columbus Cottonmouths on Friday at the Civic Coliseum. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range in price.

The Smoky Mountain Hiking Club will host a Knoxville History Hike on Saturday. The hike will begin at the Laurel Church of Christ and pass locations like The Bethel Cemetery and Fort Sanders neighborhood. That starts at 9 a.m.

The annual Bijou Awards will take place on Saturday. The best student singers, actors, writers and film makers from the Knoxville area will perform in front of a live audience for cash prizes. Winners will get $1,000 and an additional $500 will be given back to their school.

Head to the Knoxville Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday for the Cabin Fever Car and Motorcycle Show. The show lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and admission is $10.

Monster Jam is coming to Knoxville on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. There are two shows on Saturday with one at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $30-$73.

There will be a fun run and walk at Cade's Cove on Sunday. There will be a 4, 8 or 11-mile option for all levels, and visitors will enjoy a pancake breakfast directly after. The fun starts at 7:30 a.m.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will host a matinee hockey game on Sunday at the Civic Coliseum. They will play the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drops at 3 p.m. Tickets range in price.

Blount County will host Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations all weekend.

There will be a community worship service on Sunday at St. John Baptist Church and the MLK Celebration Mass Choir will perform.

On Monday, the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, committee members in Blount County will host a march and program. The route will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center. It ends at Maryville College.

Maryville College will host "College MLK Day", with guest speaker Dr. C.B. Akins on Monday. That program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Knoxville's parade will start at the Tabernacle Baptist Church on MLK Avenue at 10 a.m. A memorial tribute service will follow immediately after.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will host a free concert at the Tennessee Theatre on Monday at 6 p.m.

