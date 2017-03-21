3.21 Race is a fun fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Awareness Group

Tuesday March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day. March 21st was chosen (3-21) because of the 3 copies of the 21st chromosome.

Participants get t-shirts and crazy socks while winners in each age division earn medals.

Race 3.21 takes you on two different paths. One path is a 3.21K for a 2 mile jog or walk with a special VIP turnaround for a mile while the other is a 3.21 mile timed race.

The 3.21K is a walk.

Registration is $20

Starts at 3:21 pm

The 3.21 Mile is a run.

Registration is $30

Starts at 3:00 pm

Any individual with Ds who would like to cheer on the race participants please arrive before the race begins and meet at the start/finish line.

