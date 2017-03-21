3.21 Race is a fun fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Awareness Group

Tuesday March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day. March 21st was chosen (3-21) because of the 3 copies of the 21st chromosome.
Race 3.21 is this Sunday, March 26, at 3:00 at West High School. The race route is along the Third Creek Greenway next to the school.
Participants get t-shirts and crazy socks while winners in each age division earn medals.
Race 3.21 takes you on two different paths. One path is a 3.21K for a 2 mile jog or walk with a special VIP turnaround for a mile while the other is a 3.21 mile timed race.
The 3.21K is a walk.
Registration is $20
Starts at 3:21 pm
The 3.21 Mile is a run.
Registration is $30
Starts at 3:00 pm
Any individual with Ds who would like to cheer on the race participants please arrive before the race begins and meet at the start/finish line.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs