38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming celebrates with an evening of country and blue-grass

Museum of Appalachia (Photo: WBIR)

The Museum of Appalachia announces the addition of evening concerts and a family day to its annual Fall Homecoming, set for October 6-8.

The festival promises attendees 3 full days of music, traditional demonstrations and heritage arts with at least 50 musicians scheduled to perform this year.

Student Heritage Day will kick off the event on Friday, October 6th, where children can learn how people lived in the old days through hands on activities.

Guests will also enjoy traditional Appalachian dancing, authentic artisans demonstrations, old-time mountain demonstrations such as sorghum and lye soap making, basket weaving, blacksmithing, sassafras tea making and more. Visitors can also take a tour of the historic Pioneer Village while enjoying southern cooking.

On October 6th the bluegrass band The SteelDrivers will headline the first evening show at the festival and Lee Ann Womack and The Earls of Leicester are both performing October 7th.

The first ever "family day" debuts on October 8th where parents and children can enjoy a full day of games, animals, storytelling, demonstrations, and music. Families can enjoy hands on activities as they learn about Appalachian history and culture.

Tickets for the Tennessee Fall Homecoming festival are now available for purchase.

