JEFFERSON CITY - The Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament starts Thursday.

About 110 fishermen will participate tournament’s first visit to Cherokee Dam.

"It's the start of our season, our very first event of the year," said Knoxville native Ott DeFoe. "Getting to have it here at home makes it really exciting."

DeFoe said fishermen will attempt to catch five fish on Thursday. The fishermen with the heaviest combined weight of fish advance in the tournament.

The tournament runs through Sunday, when the tournament field narrows down to 12 fishermen.

"Knoxville, Jefferson County they've done a great job building this tournament up," DeFoe said.

Officials will conduct final weigh-ins at the Knoxville Convention Center.

