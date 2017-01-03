WBIR
Bike Elf will collect new and gently used bicycles this Saturday in Maryville

Emily Stroud, WBIR 1:51 PM. EST January 03, 2017

MARYVILLE - Did Santa bring you a new bicycle? You can put a smile on a child's face by donating the bike your new one replaced. 

Dewayne and Leigh Wilson started Bike Elf with this motto:  "You donate 'em. We fix 'em. Kids earn 'em."

Children are eager to earn a bike, volunteers are willing to clean and repair them, all Bike Elf needs now is more donations.
 
Bike Elf will collect bicycle donations Saturday, January 7 from 9:00 to 1:00. Drop off bikes outside the Boys & Girls Club Blount County (old Fort Craig Elementary)  
 
Bike Elf is a 501(c)3 and all donations are tax deductible.
 
Boys & Girls Club 
520 S Washington St.
Maryville, Tennessee

 


