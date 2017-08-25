BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention

It will take place at the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend Saturday and Sunday August 26 and 27 from 10:00 to 4:00.

Check out BrickUniverse in Exhibit Hall B at the bottom level of the Convention Center.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will be coming from San Diego, California to showcase more than 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City's Woolworth Building.

Tickets are $15 a day and can be purchased online.

The family-friendly event features tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, guest speakers, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories.

