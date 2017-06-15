Celebrate sweet treats at the Blueberry Festival

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The seventh annual Blueberry Festival will kick off at New Harvest Park on Thursday, June 29.



The family-friendly event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and the public will not only have the opportunity to buy locally grown blueberries and blueberry plants, but will also be able to participate in contests and observe blueberry cooking demonstrations.



The New Harvest Park Farmers Market will host the festival, and Knox County Commission Chairman David Wright will ring the bell to kick off the event.



“This is one of the market’s bigger events that folks really enjoy and it’s an afternoon that gives everyone a chance to ‘sweeten’ up their lives,” said Wright. “We’ll have locally grown products, including meats, fruits and vegetables, but the highlight will be the blueberries and this is the perfect time of year for them.”



If you are interested in participating in the blueberry dessert contest, you must bring your dessert to the pavilion by 4 p.m. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m.



A “Success with Blueberries in Your Garden” presentation will be given by David Vandergriff from the UT Extension Office, and there will also be a blueberry cooking demonstration by Heather Kyle-Harmon of UT Extension.

New activities will also be announced on the event's Facebook page.



New Harvest Park is located at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

