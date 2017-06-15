Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund takes a Smoky Mountain vacation

Crusoe and Oakley outside their Sevier County cabin. (Photo: Custom)

The world's most famous wiener-dog is in East Tennessee this week!

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund and family are visiting the Great Smoky Mountains this week, creating more of the adorable viral videos the pup and his humans are known for. On this trip, he's also accompanied by his best bud, Oakley.

The two have visited Ripley's Aquarium, the Titanic Museum, the Island at Pigeon Forge, and many other Sevier County hot spots. Their exploits can be followed on their website and social media pages, where fans from all over the world laugh and love to see the pup's many adventures.

You can also meet Crusoe this weekend! He'll do a book signing at Barnes and Noble in Knoxville from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday.

